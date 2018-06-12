Last year's fire season leading to more bear activity in neighborhoods

LOLO - Last year's record-breaking fire season is still causing trouble for people in the Lolo area, as more bears are searching for food in neighborhoods.

James Jonkel with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says they're receiving two or three reports of bear sightings a day, including up Miller Creek Road.

Jonkel says last summer's Lolo Peak fire sent many bears looking for new habitat, and many found trash outside evacuated homes up Highway 12.

Jonkel says it seems the bears have now learned that they can get into uncontained garbage and bird feeders along Highway 12.

He says if you're in an area with bear activity, it's crucial to keep your garbage containers locked in a building, or use a bear-resistant trash can.

To stay updated on bear activity, visit Missoulabears.org or check out the Facebook Page called Missoula Bears.