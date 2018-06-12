Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.

The Missoula Independent reports that eight employees quit in the last two weeks. Three told the Independent that the store owner, Nabil Haddad, closely followed them or inappropriately touched them at work. They say employees who tried to address the incidents then faced further repercussions, including a manager who was allegedly fired for bringing it up in a meeting.

One former employee, Sunshine Tucker, went public on Facebook with allegations on June 5.

Tucker's post says shortly after she went to a manager with concerns about sexual harassment, Rebecca Haddad posted a note in the store log about employees' clothing choices.

The former employees say they believe the note was an attempt to blame female employees' clothing choices for the sexual harassment.

The note, which is signed by "Becky," reads in part:

"In recent years clothing has become more and more revealing. While this may be the "fashion," let's face it, most the population is neither supermodel slender nor able to carry off these "fashions" attractively. With warm weather this becomes even more problematic, so please keep this in mind: -Shorts must be below your apron hem, so you look less naked -Pants with LOTS of holes showing underwear and hairy parts are repulsive -Underwear worn as outerwear is not business attire -Keep cleavage covered -Skin tight leggings, lycra, and other tight-fitting attire invite stares, so if customers and others are staring (this includes me) we ARE , but NOT in admiration! You have lockers in the back to store clothing, so please change when coming in and going out. This year I'm going to start commenting on your "fashion" when I find it inappropriate."

The Haddad family told the Missoula Independent that Rebecca Haddad's note was inappropriate and they apologized for it. They added that they were unaware of the sexual harassment incidents and will investigate the allegations.