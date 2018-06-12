Yellowstone tells drivers to honk if approached by a bear

Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.
KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell. .
Wildlife officials say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed a 500-pound grizzly bear while he was hunting for black bears in northwestern Montana.
They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.
Organizers are rescheduling future iterations of the Missoula Marathon to June. This year's event is still on for July 13-15. The move was prompted by the threat posed by summer wildfires, as a June marathon date allows for better air quality for participants.
