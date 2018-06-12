The Latest: Park service bypassed bidding process for Sperry - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Park service bypassed bidding process for Sperry

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on rebuilding the Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

National Park Service officials say they bypassed the open bidding process when they awarded a $4 million contract to a Montana construction company to begin rebuilding Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.

Spokeswoman Sally Mayberry said Tuesday the park service needed to use an expedited contracting method in order to meet project deadlines.

A park service document dated May 8 that justified the contract being awarded outside of a full and open competition says the work must begin in July to permanently stabilize the burned chalet's stone walls by fall.

The park service decided to limit the bidding competition to four Montana companies, all large companies, that it identified through research.

Mayberry said two of the companies submitted bids. The winning bid came from Helena-based Dick Anderson Construction.

12:15 p.m.

The National Park Service has awarded a $4 million construction contract to a Montana company to begin rebuilding a Glacier National Park backcountry chalet that burned in a wildfire last year.

Helena-based Dick Anderson Construction is expected to begin work on the Sperry Chalet dormitory this summer.

The contract is only for the first phase of the rebuild, which is expected to last two years.

Sally Mayberry, a spokeswoman for the park service's Denver Service Center, said Tuesday the project's total cost is expected to range between $8 million and $12 million.

The park service has set aside $12 million for construction, and insurance is expected to kick in $1.2 million next year. The Glacier National Park Conservancy also raised $200,000 for emergency stabilization of the stone walls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

