Missoula Marathon moving to June after 2018

Organizers are rescheduling future iterations of the Missoula Marathon to June.

This year's event is still on for July 13-15. The move was prompted by the threat posed by summer wildfires, as a June marathon date allows for better air quality for participants.

Race Director Tony Banovich said in a press release, "We're concerned about the trend we've seen with earlier and earlier starts to the fire season in the northwest United States."

Banovich said, "As we've seen over the last several years, the air quality can degrade to the point of causing outdoor events to be cancelled."

The 2019 Missoula Marathon will be held June 28-30, 2019; while the 2020 marathon is scheduled for June 26-28, 2020. The marathon is held in conjunction with a half marathon, a 5K, a Kids Marathon, and a free Beer Run.

Marathon officials say they consulted with Destination Missoula, Missoula Downtown Association, Missoula International Airport and Missoula Parks & Recreation before rescheduling their events.

Banovich said, "Our goals were to avoid negative impacts to other events while minimizing the risk of having to cancel the marathon due to health and safety concerns for our participants, and we feel that we were able to meet those objectives.