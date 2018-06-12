MDT closing Van Buren Street westbound I-90 ramp Wednesday

The westbound off-ramp at Van Buren Street will be closed starting Wednesday. Workers continue around-the-clock construction of a new roundabout. Drivers should expect their commute to be slowed as this and other changes along Interstate 90 near Van Buren street continue through the summer.

Besides closing the westbound off-ramp, which brings drivers from East Missoula to downtown, all westbound Interstate 90 traffic will be reduced to one lane for the foreseeable future. The westbound off-ramp itself will be closed through June 25th.

Flaggers will continue to control traffic on Van Buren near the interstate, and drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and to use alternative routes.

Bicycle and pedestrian traffic is restricted to the sidewalks on the east side of Van Buren Street, and the pedestrian facilities on the west side of Van Buren will be closed for most of the summer.

The Van Buren Street Interchange project consists of the building of a roundabout-style interchange where Van Buren meets Interstate 90. Additionally, a portion of the Interstate 90 bridge deck is being removed so a sound wall can be installed.

Transportation officials say they will host a public Q&A session every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army building in Missoula, as an opportunity to answer questions on the Van Buren Street and Russell Street construction projects, as well as area ADA improvements. For text message updates on the construction, text "VANBUREN" to 41411.