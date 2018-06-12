Montana's Blackfeet tribe, Zinke put water deal into effect

Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.
KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell. .
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff game. Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to end the game in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball final last week. The win touched off a celebration near home plate as Mounds View advanced to the state tournament.
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
BOZEMAN - Gallatin County 911 has responded to three calls in the last month after preteens got stuck in swingsets. A release from Gallatin County says the "tot seat" style of swings are only meant for babies and toddlers, and older children can get stuck.
They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.
