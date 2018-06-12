Rosendale won't debate Tester Sunday, cites Father's Day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rosendale won't debate Tester Sunday, cites Father's Day

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican Matt Rosendale won't participate in a debate against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester because it was scheduled on Father's Day.
  
Sunday's debate in Whitefish was to be hosted by the Montana Broadcasters' Association.
  
Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon says the debate was scheduled and organized without any input or agreement from the Rosendale campaign. Scanlon says Rosendale plans to spend the day with his wife and three sons, and he's not changing that schedule.
  
The Rosendale campaign proposed he and Tester meet for five debates before the Nov. 6 election, but did not propose any dates or locations.
  
Tester spokesman Chris Meagher says Rosendale decided to bail out of the debate at the last minute, but Tester will go anyway to Whitefish, where the broadcasters' association is holding its annual meeting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/11/2018 3:25:33 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two arrested after 19-year-old shot at home in Bozeman

    Two arrested after 19-year-old shot at home in Bozeman

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 23:53:30 GMT

    Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.

    Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.

  • Private service planned for longtime Flathead commissioner Joe Brenneman

    Private service planned for longtime Flathead commissioner Joe Brenneman

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:46:41 GMT

    KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell.  .

    KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell.  .

  • High school pitcher strikes out friend, consoles him

    High school pitcher strikes out friend, consoles him

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:41:33 GMT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff game.    Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to end the game in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball final last week. The win touched off a celebration near home plate as Mounds View advanced to the state tournament. 

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff game.    Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to end the game in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball final last week. The win touched off a celebration near home plate as Mounds View advanced to the state tournament. 

  • Sonic rolls out new Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood flavored slushes

    Sonic rolls out new Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood flavored slushes

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:27:31 GMT

    Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors. 

    Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Officials warn that older kids are getting stuck in swings on playgrounds

    Officials warn that older kids are getting stuck in swings on playgrounds

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:32:52 GMT

    BOZEMAN - Gallatin County 911 has responded to three calls in the last month after preteens got stuck in swingsets. A release from Gallatin County says the "tot seat" style of swings are only meant for babies and toddlers, and older children can get stuck. 

    BOZEMAN - Gallatin County 911 has responded to three calls in the last month after preteens got stuck in swingsets. A release from Gallatin County says the "tot seat" style of swings are only meant for babies and toddlers, and older children can get stuck. 

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • Montana Treasure: Staff behind the smokejumpers' streamers

    Montana Treasure: Staff behind the smokejumpers' streamers

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 13:10:10 GMT

    They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.

    They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.