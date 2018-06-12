Parks and Rec in Bozeman has a lot to offer your child this summer

School is officially out for the summer and parents might be wondering what to do with your child. The good news is, the City of Bozeman has you covered.

The City of Bozeman will run multiple camps a wee through August. These camps include fishing to putting on a talent show! Also, there will be multiple language camps where children can learn different languages including Spanish, Chinese and French. These camps will run through the month of July and into the beginning of August and will have two sessions apiece.

Camps run $160 for residents and $224 for non-residents.

Day camps have already started and you can sign up your child at any time. Fees for a week will be $175 for Bozeman residents and $245 for non-residents.

Camps run from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm, and lunch will be provided at each camp.

If you would like more information on where to sign your child up and how, click here.