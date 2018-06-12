Private service planned for longtime Flathead commissioner Joe Brenneman

KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell.

Joe's son Jesse took to Joe's Facebook page to tell friends of the longtime commissioner that his father "truly loved and valued this valley." The post also goes on to say "To those of you who knew him and worked with him in his many endeavors over the years, thank you for your friendship."

Benneman was elected county commissioner in the early 2000s, serving at a time when the county was grappling with how to handle an influx of growth one of the largest tasks at hand-- was the Flathead Growth Policy.

Brenneman was also a Creston dairy farmer who also served as a volunteer firefighter and a ski patroller at Blacktail Mountain but among other things, Brenneman was a friend to many in the Kalispell area.

In July of 2017 Brenneman lost his daughter Erin in a hit-and-run crash that happened while she was living in the Portland Oregon area.

Jesse Brenneman says a private service is in the works in Kalispell.