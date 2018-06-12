Montana Treasure: Staff behind the smokejumpers' streamers

They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers.

Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground.

But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.

It's a life-dependent tool that's made from a unlikely group of men and women.

Watch the video above as ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall takes you to their headquarters at Opportunity Resources in Missoula and introduces you to the 'Staff Behind the Streamers' in this week's Montana Treasure.

