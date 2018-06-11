Missoula firefighters lend a helping hand to New Mexico's fire season

Two Missoula firefighters will be spending two weeks down in New Mexico, assisting with firefighting efforts in any way possible.

The two were called to report to duty a couple days ago.

The firefighters won't be necessarily fighting the fires on the front line but will be working at the fire camp.

They will be assisting an emergency management team by collecting fire information and working on recovery efforts.

Missoula Fire Chief, Jason Diehl said requests like these are common and his crew is always ready to help out when needed.

"Whatever they need we will do logistics, task force leaders, plans and finances what have you...we get a lot of single resources for those all the time,” said Diehl.

Diehl added the station did lend a helping hand last year during California’s wildfire season.

For now, he said the station is preparing for Montana’s wild fire season to come.

Diehl also said that the station is on stand-by to send crews to Colorado, which is currently dealing with six fires across the state.