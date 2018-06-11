Two arrested after 19-year-old shot at home in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.

Bozeman police say the victim was asleep at home on the early hours of June 10 when someone came into his house around 4:20 AM and shot him in the legs with a .223 round. The man is recovering at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Detectives arrested Chad C. Jackson, 20, after learning that Jackson had been at the victim's house and fought with him earlier that night. Jackson was arrested by the Rexburg Police Department and is charged with assault with a weapon.

Hunter S. Cruz, 19, was arrested in relation to the case and is charged with felony obstruction of justice.

