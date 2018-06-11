Two arrested after 19-year-old shot at home in Bozeman

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida investigators have arrested men employed by Walt Disney World and Legoland in a child pornography sting that nabbed nine other suspects and resulted in the death of another. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said those arrested over the past week include a Disney World costume department manager, whom the park fired. The Legoland employee builds models at the park.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida investigators have arrested men employed by Walt Disney World and Legoland in a child pornography sting that nabbed nine other suspects and resulted in the death of another. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said those arrested over the past week include a Disney World costume department manager, whom the park fired. The Legoland employee builds models at the park.
Meghan Bourassa is from Kalispell ,MT where she worked at a radio station for three years, one of her jobs being a radio DJ. While working there, she studied at Flathead Community College and received her Associates Degree.She is now a current student at the University of Montana, studying Radio-TV Production in Journalism. Meghan is a weather forecaster and camera operator at KTMF.
KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.
KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.
One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Bigfork. The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. at junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83.
One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Bigfork. The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. at junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83.
MISSOULA- The sheriff is releasing the name of a man hit and killed by a train on June 10.
MISSOULA- The sheriff is releasing the name of a man hit and killed by a train on June 10.
Internet service was restored Monday after an outage that impacted a large portion of the Flathead Valley.
Internet service was restored Monday after an outage that impacted a large portion of the Flathead Valley.