Fourth of July fireworks return to Southgate Mall

MISSOULA - After a two-year hiatus, Southgate Mall is hosting its Fourth of July fireworks show again.

The mall announced Monday on Facebook that it's bringing back the fireworks display. The fireworks show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 4 from 7-11 PM.

Southgate Mall ended the decades-long tradition in 2016, citing issues with its fireworks vendor.

The vendor was later identified as Montana Display Fireworks, according to a Missoula Independent article from 2016. A representative of Montana Display Fireworks is quoted as saying that insurance rates doubled on fireworks that year, and made the business unprofitable.

Southgate Mall's 2018 announcement didn't indicate who will be providing the fireworks this year. Traditionally, the mall's show has been free to all and is hosted in the parking lot.