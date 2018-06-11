Officials warn that older kids are getting stuck in swings on playgrounds

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County 911 has responded to three calls in the last month after preteens got stuck in swingsets.

Three kids aged 9 to 11 have been "extracted" in the last month after getting stuck in swings, according to a release from Gallatin County. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire Department and AMR responded.

Officials say the "tot seat" style of swings are only meant for babies and toddlers, and older children can get stuck.

"Please make sure your kids are aware they can become stuck and that these swings do not stretch in any way," the press release notes.

In a Facebook post, Bozeman Fire Fighters IAFF L613 responded that it happens too often. "Thanks for the heads up to families."