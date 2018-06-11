Internet restored after outage in the Flathead Valley - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Internet restored after outage in the Flathead Valley

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
WOODS BAY -

Internet service was restored Monday after an outage that impacted a large portion of the Flathead Valley. 

According to a Facebook post from Flathead internet provide Montana Sky, the outage started when a fiber optic line was cut in the Wood Bay area. 

The outage impacted Charter Spectrum customers, a few Montana Sky customers and cell companies. 

Fiber repair crews started working on the issue early Monday morning.

Service was restored around 11:00 a.m. 

