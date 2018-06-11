Internet restored after outage in the Flathead Valley

Internet service was restored Monday after an outage that impacted a large portion of the Flathead Valley.

According to a Facebook post from Flathead internet provide Montana Sky, the outage started when a fiber optic line was cut in the Wood Bay area.

The outage impacted Charter Spectrum customers, a few Montana Sky customers and cell companies.

Fiber repair crews started working on the issue early Monday morning.

Service was restored around 11:00 a.m.