Name of Bigfork crash victim released

The Flathead County Sheriff/Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash in Bigfork last Friday.

Timothy Mark Snyder, 57, died as a result of the single vehicle crash on June 8 just before 9:00 p.m. at the junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83.

Snyder was reportedly traveling north on Highway 35 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the highway before spinning out of control.

The car crashed through a barbed wire fence and hit a tree.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says Snyder was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was likely a factor.

MHP is investigating the crash.