Search for missing man in Clark Fork temporarily stopped

MISSOULA - The search for a missing boater on the Clark Fork is suspended due to dangerous river conditions.

On Monday morning, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said high waters and large debris pose a danger to search and rescue crews looking for the 70-year-old man who went missing on Saturday.

"The water is presenting many hazards because of its depth, speed and the debris that has been moved during the recent, major flooding," says Brenda Bassett, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

On Saturday, two men were floating the river in a drift boat with another man when the boat hit debris and flipped over in the water, somewhere between Clinton and Turah, Bassett said. The other man was able to get to safety, but the 70-year-old disappeared in the water.

Search and rescue crews also used a drone to survey the area. They'll return as soon as conditions are safe, Bassett says.

The sheriff's office wants to emphasize that the river is currently very high and unpredictable, and it's a good idea to avoid recreation until the waters drop.