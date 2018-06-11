Billings Police investigating at Lewis and Clark Middle School - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Billings Police investigating at Lewis and Clark Middle School

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS- Billings Police are on scene at Lewis and Clark Middle School investigating. Police have not told KULR-8 News any details about the situation but we do know that police officers were on scene for most of the overnight hours with crime scene tape blocking off the area.

For a short period of time, roads were closed but have since reopened. 

Lewis and Clark Middle school is located on 14th street between Grand Avenue and Lewis Avenue. 

Again we have limited information but are working to get more details. 
 

