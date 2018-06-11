Group choosing name for new high school opening in Bozeman in 2020

MISSOULA - After a two-year hiatus, Southgate Mall is hosting its Fourth of July fireworks show again. The mall announced Monday on Facebook that it's bringing back the fireworks display. The fireworks show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 4 from 7-11 PM. Southgate Mall ended the decades-long tradition in 2016, citing issues with its fireworks supplier on short notice. The vendor was identified as Montana Display Fireworks, according to a Missoula Independent article from 201...
A group of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are asking a Montana judge to block the state from cutting Medicaid provider reimbursement rates.
Internet service was restored Monday after an outage that impacted a large portion of the Flathead Valley.
MISSOULA- The sheriff is releasing the name of a man hit and killed by a train on June 10.
Your Montana Garden brings you tips and tricks on keeping your plants looking tidy and neat. Thanks to Caras Nursery and our own Meghan Bourassa!
MISSOULA- The sheriff is releasing the name of a man hit and killed by a train on June 10.
According to police, about 8 p.m. Sunday, an elderly man was abducted during an attempted carjacking.
Those wanting to shop local at farmers markets in Western Montana have lots of market and vendors to choose from. For some shoppers and vendors alike, the smaller markets are a good fit.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams resumed the search for a missing boater Sunday.
BILLINGS- Billings Police are on scene at Lewis and Clark Middle School investigating. Police have not said told KULR-8 News any details about the situation but we do know that police officers were on scene for most of the overnight hours with crime scene tape blocking off the area.
The Flathead County Sheriff/Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash in Bigfork last Friday.
