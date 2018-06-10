Search continues for missing boater on Clark Fork

Those wanting to shop local at farmers markets in Western Montana have lots of market and vendors to choose from. For some shoppers and vendors alike, the smaller markets are a good fit.
A game between some friends in Spokane, that's lasted for decades, has now made its way to Hollywood-- with some big name actors. The movie "TAG" just premiered in L.A. Thursday. Next week, the movie debuts in theaters. Nobody is more excited than the group of friends the movie is based on.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report their political contributions, even those to so-called "dark money" groups that...
Missoula County has a designated site where those who've been impacted by flooding this spring can empty their sandbags.
Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!
A search for a missing boater has been called off until Sunday morning.
One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Bigfork. The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. at junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83.
Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams resumed the search for a missing boater Sunday.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park says more than 195,000 people visited in May, a record for the month.
HAYDEN, Idaho - On a gorgeous June day, the Croffoot family’s backyard is a spot where Kevin, his wife, Kathy, and their children would unwind. Kevin’s 16-year-old son, Austin, had a zest for life. His father says he was loved by many of his friends, more than Austin would’ve known. “He's touched so many people, more than he's ever known,” Kevin Croffoot said. Kevin wakes up early every morning to get his kids ready for school. But
