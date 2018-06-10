Search continues for missing boater on Clark Fork - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search continues for missing boater on Clark Fork

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams resumed the search for a missing boater Sunday. 

The 70-year-old man was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Brenda Bassett, Public Information Officer with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the man was in a drift boat with another man on the Clark Fork River Saturday. Bassett said the boat got hung up on some debris and overturned between Clinton and Turah. One man was able to get to safety. Bassett said the 70-year-old man did not resurface.

Poor weather, including high winds, forced search crews to stop their search Saturday evening. 

Sunday morning the search team resumed the search. Bassett said drones were being used Sunday to attempt to find the man. 

She added that the high water and debris filled river is making this search extremely challenging. 

"The conditions are not good in the water. Even if we could have drivers going in," Bassett said Sunday. "It's not safe even for our folks to go on the waters right now."

Nine members from Missoula County Search and Rescue and several deputies were still searching late Sunday afternoon. Bassett said the search will continue throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday.

