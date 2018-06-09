Search for missing boater to resume Sunday

A game between some friends in Spokane, that's lasted for decades, has now made its way to Hollywood-- with some big name actors. The movie "TAG" just premiered in L.A. Thursday. Next week, the movie debuts in theaters. Nobody is more excited than the group of friends the movie is based on.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report their political contributions, even those to so-called "dark money" groups that...
Missoula County has a designated site where those who've been impacted by flooding this spring can empty their sandbags.
Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!
A record number of people visited Yellowstone National Park in May.
One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Bigfork. The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. at junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83.
A search for a missing boater has been called off until Sunday morning.
Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.
KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.
School officials in St. Ignatius confirmed school buses tested positive for methamphetamine after a bus contractor was arrested on a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute it.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts kindergarten class is drawing attention for using a lullaby to teach students about lockdown drills. Taped to the classroom's chalkboard is a rhyme set to "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," rewritten telling students what to do if there's a shooter. It begins "Lockdown, lockdown, lock the door. Shut the lights off, say no more."
