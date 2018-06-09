Search for missing boater to resume Sunday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search for missing boater to resume Sunday

A search for a missing boater has been called off until Sunday morning. 

Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies and members of the Missoula County Search and Rescue team were leading a river search Saturday afternoon for a 70-year-old man. The man reportedly went into the Clark Fork River between Clinton and Turah. 

Search teams were deployed around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. 

The search was called off for night Saturday evening. It will resume Sunday morning. 

ABC FOX Montana will include additional details as they are made available. 

