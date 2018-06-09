"TAG" movie based on friends from Spokane hits the big scree

A game between some friends in Spokane, that's lasted for decades, has now made its way to Hollywood-- with some big name actors.

The movie "TAG" just premiered in L.A. Thursday. Next week, the movie debuts in theaters. Nobody is more excited than the group of friends the movie is based on.

Mike Konesky is one of the ten friends who began this 35-year-long game of tag when they were students at Gonzaga Prep right here in Spokane.

Among the press junkets and parties, Mike and his friends hit the red carpet for the premier of the movie-- an experience he says they'll never forget.

We asked Mike what it was like to see their story hit the big screen.

"It was crazy," Mike said. "That is kind of the general consensus among the ten of us. To hear the story and sit there and to watch it on the big screen, with big actors playing out your story, it's just so weird. You know, the movie is set in Spokane and I won't say anything about the movie, but it was really well done."

This is the first time in 5 years all 10 friends were able to get together-- all it took was a major Hollywood movie!

"Just to be able to share the experience with our friends is just an amazing, amazing time."