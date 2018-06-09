One dead in Friday night crash in Bigfork - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One dead in Friday night crash in Bigfork

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BIGFORK -

One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Bigfork. 

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. at junction of Highway 35 and Highway 83. 

MHP said a 57-year-old man was traveling north on Highway 35 when he went off the right side of the road. MHP said it appeared the driver overcorrected and crossed the highway before spinning out of control. 

The car crashed through a barbed wire fence and hit a tree. 

The man's name has not been released at this time. 

