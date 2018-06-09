Fatal crash in Bigfork

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Friday night in Bigfork.
MHP reports the crash occurred just before 9 p.m., near the highway 35 and highway 83 junction.
This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report their political contributions, even those to so-called "dark money" groups that...
Missoula County has a designated site where those who've been impacted by flooding this spring can empty their sandbags.
Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!
A record number of people visited Yellowstone National Park in May.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.
School officials in St. Ignatius confirmed school buses tested positive for methamphetamine after a bus contractor was arrested on a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute it.
BOZEMAN - Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country's chief lawyer, visited Montana Thursday to deliver a speech to a Montana police group. His speech to the Montana Police Protective Association didn't come without controversy. Sessions' talk touched on crime, violent offenses, drug trafficking, and immigration across the southern border. He told the crowd that 2017 showed a drop in violent crime nationwide with a flattening of the homicide rate. He predicted that as result of T...
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
This the morning the world, as well as Montana, is mourning the loss of renowned chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.
