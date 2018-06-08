Museum of the Rockies unveils new global guitar exhibit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Museum of the Rockies unveils new global guitar exhibit

Posted: Updated:

At the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, a new summer exhibit is making some noise.

If you have a budding Johnny Cash or Jimi Hendrix in your family, you won’t want to miss the new exhibit “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” that has a distinctly Montanan sound at the Museum of the Rockies.

Bozeman is widely known in the music industry for its acoustic guitars, produced locally at the Gibson Guitar factory and played by some of the world’s most famous musicians. To celebrate that, the Museum of the Rockies wanted to give people the chance to get behind the strings of Bozeman’s most iconic instrument.

Dillon Warn, the Education Specialist for Youth and Family Programs at the Museum of the Rockies explained why the exhibit was so important to Montanans. "Everybody loves music,” he said. “There are a lot of musicians in this town and just music means a lot to everybody, everyone's got a favorite song and a favorite band."

With more than 60 guitars and nearly 100 historical artifacts, including the World’s Largest Playable Electric Guitar, visitors get the chance to not only see a piece of music history, but understand what’s behind the strings.

And while there are many historic guitars currently on display, what the museum really wanted to focus on was teaching kids how music works. Some exhibits showed how sound waves can be conveyed visually or how a chord is produced.

The exhibit is open daily, but if you’re planning to check it out, Monday will be the day you definitely do not want to miss. “Music Mondays” will feature everything from the chance to make your own guitar to live music from local musicians to a demonstration from Gibson Guitars exploring how acoustic guitars are made.

And throughout the summer, the Museum of the Rockies will be holding special events with guitar experts.

Warn explained, “The science of how sound works is just something that's really incredible. There's a math to it, where certain notes go together and it sounds good... and that's what we call a chord."

“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has already opened the exhibit, but “Music Mondays” officially begin Monday, June 11 and go until August 20. “Music Mondays” will be from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. every Monday. The exhibit itself will run until September 9, 2018.

