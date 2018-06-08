Anthony Bourdain found dead from apparent suicide - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Anthony Bourdain found dead from apparent suicide

Shocked and heartbroken are some of the reactions to the death of American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain was found dead Friday morning in France while working on his CNN series.
  
CNN confirmed the death, saying the 61-year-old was found unresponsive by friend and chef Eric Ripert. It called his death a suicide.
  
Chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted he was stunned and saddened. Ramsay wrote that Bourdain "brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures."
  
"Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern wrote that a "piece of my heart is truly broken." Zimmern said, "The sad cruel irony is that the last year he'd never been happier."
  
Actor and former "Man v. Food" host Adam Richman tweeted "Why?" and said his heart was with Bourdain.

