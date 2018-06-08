Montana tells contractors to report 'dark money' spending

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report their political contributions, even those to so-called "dark money" groups that don't have to disclose donors.

Bullock said Friday the measure is an example of what states can do to bring transparency to the increase in election spending by those groups classified as social welfare organizations under the federal tax code.

Starting Oct. 1, all companies submitting bids for contracts valued at more than $25,000 for services or $50,000 for goods must disclose their political spending.

Attorney Matthew Monforton is challenging a separate Bullock-backed state law that reformed campaign disclosures. Monforton says the executive order duplicates the law and that Bullock is trying to attract attention to his possible 2020 presidential run.

