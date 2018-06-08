County sets up site to empty sandbags

Missoula County has a designated site where those who've been impacted by flooding this spring can empty their sandbags.

A designated area is set up on Hiberta Street at Hawthorne Elementary School in the Orchard Homes neighborhood.

The county asks that residents keep de-sandbagging operations within the designated area as there are also construction projects happening at the school.

The sandbag station will be available from June 8 to June 24.

The disposal site is for sandbags only, not other flood related debris.