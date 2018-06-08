Fishing access sites reopen as floodwaters recede

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials have reopened several fishing access sites (FASs) that were closed during spring flooding in Missoula County.

Council Grove State Park, Deep Creek, Harpers Bridge and Sha-Ron FASs are all open again.

The Clark Fork River from the Reserve Street Bridge to Kelly Island is closed until further notice due to dangers caused by downed power lines in the river. Officials say that closure applies to all water-based recreation including: wading, swimming, fishing, floating and boating.

The Tower Street Conservation Area remains closed due to flooding, downed power lines and downed trees. The City of Missoula will re-open that area once it's safe for the public.