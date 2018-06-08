Fishing access sites reopen as floodwaters recede

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to require many state government contractors to report their political contributions, even those to so-called "dark money" groups that...
Missoula County has a designated site where those who've been impacted by flooding this spring can empty their sandbags.
Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!
A record number of people visited Yellowstone National Park in May.
Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
BOZEMAN - Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country's chief lawyer, visited Montana Thursday to deliver a speech to a Montana police group. His speech to the Montana Police Protective Association didn't come without controversy. Sessions' talk touched on crime, violent offenses, drug trafficking, and immigration across the southern border. He told the crowd that 2017 showed a drop in violent crime nationwide with a flattening of the homicide rate. He predicted that as result of T...
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
This the morning the world, as well as Montana, is mourning the loss of renowned chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison. A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal. The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Ha...
BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.
