Splash Montana opens for the summer

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!

The park is open Friday for recreation swim from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weather permitting, summer hours will officially begin Saturday. Splash Montana's summer hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends through August 26. 

This summer marks the 13th season for Splash Montana. 

The park features three water slides, a lazy river, a water playground for children, a 50-meter pool with lap lanes and concessions. 

Splash Montana admissions is $3.50 for youth ages 2 to 6, $4.50 for youth ages 7 to 11, $5.00 for ages 12 to 17 and seniors ages 60+ and $6.75 for adults. 

Click here for additional information about the park. 

  • Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:38:02 GMT

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

  • International teachers visit Big Sky High as part of State Dept. Program

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:29:42 GMT

    Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.

  • VIDEO: Water cannons celebrate new flights at Missoula Airport

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:25:27 GMT
    MISSOULA- It was a celebratory day at Missoula International Airport as new direct flights started. American Airlines started service to the Garden City this morning with the first non-stop flight from Dallas.  The arrival was heralded with two fire engines spraying a massive water cannon salute over the plane while it taxied into the runway. Officials said water cannons are a tradition in the aviation industry. United Airlines also started its non-stop summer service from MSO...
  • Attorney General Sessions speaks in Bozeman while protesters demonstrate outside

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:52:30 GMT

    BOZEMAN - Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country's chief lawyer, visited Montana Thursday to deliver a speech to a Montana police group. His speech to the Montana Police Protective Association didn't come without controversy. Sessions' talk touched on crime, violent offenses, drug trafficking, and immigration across the southern border. He told the crowd that 2017 showed a drop in violent crime nationwide with a flattening of the homicide rate. He predicted that as result of T...

  • Body found at Ryan Dam identified as Brittney Roberts

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:51:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:27:29 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Anthony Bourdain dies at 61, remembered for connection to Montana

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:00:57 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:13:09 GMT

    This the morning the world, as well as Montana, is mourning the loss of renowned chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. 

  • California woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:23:25 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison. A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal. The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Ha...

  • UPDATE: Man arrested after short chase in Missoula

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:40:48 GMT

    BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.

