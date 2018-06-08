Splash Montana opens for the summer

Missoula's outdoor water park, Splash Montana, is open for the season!

The park is open Friday for recreation swim from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weather permitting, summer hours will officially begin Saturday. Splash Montana's summer hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends through August 26.

This summer marks the 13th season for Splash Montana.

The park features three water slides, a lazy river, a water playground for children, a 50-meter pool with lap lanes and concessions.

Splash Montana admissions is $3.50 for youth ages 2 to 6, $4.50 for youth ages 7 to 11, $5.00 for ages 12 to 17 and seniors ages 60+ and $6.75 for adults.

Click here for additional information about the park.