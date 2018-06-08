School buses, garage test positive for meth after bus contractor arrested

School officials in St. Ignatius confirmed school buses tested positive for methamphetamine after a bus contractor was arrested on a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute it.

In an email Superintendent Jason Sargent said the district received test results Thursday. The tests were done after Scott Johnson, the man who provided buses for the district, was arrested last month.

In his email Sargent wrote, "The buses came back below the .5 index and will only need to be cleaned to assure school safe buses. The bus garage came in over the allowable index and will need to be professionally cleaned or cleaned with professional consultation."

Sargent's statement goes on to say, "At this time we are working with the bus corporation to assure that this clean up happens thoroughly and with complete confidence that it is safe to work on buses that will be providing transportation for our students. The bus company has been very cooperative throughout this process. We will be testing the buses and garage again after all of the cleanup is complete."

Johnson was arrested a months-long narcotics investigation. Johnson was released from the Lake County Jail but will face pre-trial screening including drug testing.