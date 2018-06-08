The Bozeman International Film Festival kicks off in Bozeman

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Bozeman, the inaugural Bozeman International Film Festival is taking place. At weekends end, more than 70 films will have played this weekend in 9 different venues.

The inaugural film festival will spotlight women filmmakers, directors, actors and producers. The main selections for this year, will focus on strong women who respect themselves and know their worth.

Also showing, are 8 Montana made films. Beth Ann Kennedy, the artistic managing director with the festival said people should be excited.

“We are presenting films that then open up for a conversation, about where do we go next. Where do we, certainly with all the female issues it’s like okay, well if what’s been going on is not good, what do we differently? As women and as men.

But why choose Bozeman for the festival?

Beth Ann Kennedy continues, “ It’s just an incredible community. We have the University right here; we have businesses that are flocking to the community. One, because the area Montana is so gorgeous and Yellowstone is right here.”

Some of the people who will be attending this film festival include, Ted Turner, Senator Tester, Governor Steve Bullock and Jeff Bridges!

