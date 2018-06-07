Attorney General Sessions speaks in Bozeman while protesters dem - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Attorney General Sessions speaks in Bozeman while protesters demonstrate outside

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN - Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country's chief lawyer, visited Montana Thursday to deliver a speech to a Montana police group.

His speech to the Montana Police Protective Association didn't come without controversy.

Sessions' talk touched on crime, violent offenses, drug trafficking, and immigration across the southern border.

He told the crowd that 2017 showed a drop in violent crime nationwide with a flattening of the homicide rate. He predicted that as result of Trump's presidency, 2018 will show even more of a decline.

Sessions also spoke about the nation's drug epidemic, and claimed that heightened border security would result in a decrease of drug trafficking, drug use and deaths.

He did address recent media coverage of young children being separated from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border.

Sessions responds that media reports of nearly 1,500 children missing as result of immigration practices are "fake news," although several news reports indicate that an administration official was on the record when he told a Senate committee about the missing children in late April.

"Hundreds of illegal aliens die each year trying to make it into this country," Sessions said. "In many cases children are trafficked, abused or accrued by criminal gangs, we all know that. No one should subject their child to such a treacherous journey. Yet the open border lobbyists are actually encouraging it every day. This is what happens: after the apprehension of adults by the Department of Homeland Security, the children are cared for by the Department of Health and Human Services, not a law enforcement agency, not a jail instituion, and they are transferred in DPHHS custody within 72 hours of being picked, and they are held and treated very carefully, and they are well cared for."

Sessions also claimed that Congress "has the power" to fix immigration tomorrow, but chooses not to.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen protestors gathered outside the hotel where Sessions spoke to make their voices heard. They carried signs criticizing Sessions' immigration policy. Many protesters said they were extremely concerned about the recent reports of missing immigrant children, and expressed the need to care for immigrants in general.

"What would it feel like to have your children ripped from you?" asked Billie Warford, who used to work for the Montana Early Childhood Project. "Do we want to send a message to [people from] countries that are coming here illegally not to come? Let's think of a better way to do it than using children as pawns in a political game."

  • StatewideMore>>

  • International teachers visit Big Sky High as part of State Dept. Program

    International teachers visit Big Sky High as part of State Dept. Program

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:29:42 GMT

    Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.

    Teachers from all around the world have been in the Garden City learning about education programs as part of a U.S State Department Program.

  • VIDEO: Water cannons celebrate new flights at Missoula Airport

    VIDEO: Water cannons celebrate new flights at Missoula Airport

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:25:27 GMT
    MISSOULA- It was a celebratory day at Missoula International Airport as new direct flights started. American Airlines started service to the Garden City this morning with the first non-stop flight from Dallas.  The arrival was heralded with two fire engines spraying a massive water cannon salute over the plane while it taxied into the runway. Officials said water cannons are a tradition in the aviation industry. United Airlines also started its non-stop summer service from MSO...
    MISSOULA- It was a celebratory day at Missoula International Airport as new direct flights started. American Airlines started service to the Garden City this morning with the first non-stop flight from Dallas.  The arrival was heralded with two fire engines spraying a massive water cannon salute over the plane while it taxied into the runway. Officials said water cannons are a tradition in the aviation industry. United Airlines also started its non-stop summer service from MSO...

  • Missoula reminds residents not to use explosives on logjams

    Missoula reminds residents not to use explosives on logjams

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:19:14 GMT
    Mallard Way flooding May 17Mallard Way flooding May 17
    Mallard Way flooding May 17Mallard Way flooding May 17

    MISSOULA - Authorities say they've traced the source of several loud explosions in a Missoula neighborhood this week.

    MISSOULA - Authorities say they've traced the source of several loud explosions in a Missoula neighborhood this week.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:38:02 GMT

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

  • Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:38:05 GMT

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

  • Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:21:30 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:35:15 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • California woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

    California woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:23:25 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison. A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal. The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Ha...

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison. A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal. The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Ha...

  • UPDATE: Man arrested after short chase in Missoula

    UPDATE: Man arrested after short chase in Missoula

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:40:48 GMT

    BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.

    BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.

  • Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:29:20 GMT

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.