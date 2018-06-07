Cabela's donates fishing gear in a nationwide effort

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's have teamed up to lead a nationwide effort to get kids outside this summer. Missoula's local store brought this movement home Thursday when it donated hundreds of fishing gear to kids in need. The Cabela's chain plans to donate nearly 50,000 rods and reels to organizations that inspire kids to love and conserve the outdoors. As a result, Missoula's local store chose the Boys and Girls Scouts of America to receive their portion of the donation.

Scott Jourdannais, Boys and Girls Scouts of America leader, said the organization's new equipment will help kids from all backgrounds connect with the environment.

"We know that some of our units don't have all the resources that they would like to have, so we certainly will develop a plan to make sure that we get those in the hands of youth that might not otherwise get a chance to experience fishing," said Jourdannais.

Cabela's said that their donation will hopefully inspire future generations to love and conserve the environment.