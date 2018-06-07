Man found unfit for trial in Broadwater deputy's shooting death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Doctors at the Montana State Hospital say a man charged in the shooting death of a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy last year is not fit to stand trial, but with medication he could be.

The Independent Record reports District Judge Kathy Seeley on Thursday found 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus was not able to help with his defense against a charge of accessory to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Deputy Mason Moore.

She ordered the state hospital to develop a treatment plan for Barrus. If he continues to refuse to take prescribed medication, the hospital can seek a court order.

Prosecutors believe Barrus' son, Marshall, killed Moore and that both men shot at other pursuing officers during a "suicide mission" along Interstate 90. Marshall Barrus was shot and killed by officers east of Missoula.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.