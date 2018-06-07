Missoula reminds residents not to use explosives on logjams

KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison. A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal. The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Ha...
BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway.
BREAKING: A police chase is underway in Missoula near Rollins and Cleveland streets as of 1:15 PM Thursday. Missoula Sgt. Travis Welsh says another agency was arresting a man on probation when he took off running. Officers are in pursuit. We'll bring you updates as we learn more. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mount and Russell.
