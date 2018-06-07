Missoula reminds residents not to use explosives on logjams

MISSOULA - Authorities say they've traced the source of several loud explosions in a Missoula neighborhood this week.

A press release from Missoula County says officials traced the explosions to a property on the Clark Fork riverfront, where a homeowner had been using commercially available explosives and excavation equipment to remove a large logjam.

The homeowner had previously complained to county officials that that the log jam was diverting water, eroding the riverbank and threatening her property. It's unclear when she made the complaint and when the explosions began.

As of Wednesday, officials heard that the owner was still using excavation equipment to try to remove the jam.

Anyone using explosives or excavators on the river needs to obtain an emergency permit from the Missoula Conservation District.

The Clark Fork recently resumed flowing at a normal stage after several weeks of flooding. Evacuation orders were lifted this week for Keck Street, Stone Street, Hamel Road, South Harpers Bridge Road and part of Nancy Lou drive.