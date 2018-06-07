Yellowstone head says Trump administration forcing him out

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he's being forced out for what appear to be punitive reasons following disagreements with the Trump administration over how many bison the park can sustain.



Superintendent Dan Wenk last week announced he intended to retire March 30, 2019, after being offered a transfer he didn't want to take. He said Thursday he's been informed that a new superintendent will be in place in August.



Wenk says he wasn't given a reason and the only dispute he's had with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was over bison. Ranchers in neighboring Montana, where Zinke served as a congressman, have long sought reductions in Yellowstone's bison numbers. Wenk says the current population of more than 4,000 animals is sustainable.



Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift declined comment on Wenk's statements.