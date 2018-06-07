California woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 59-year-old woman is being treated for a hip injury after she was gored by an agitated bison.

A Park press release says on the morning of June 6, Kim Hancock, of Santa Rose, Calif., was in a group of people near Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin.

Park officials say Hancock was in a group on a boardwalk that approached a bison nearby. Some people got as close as 15 feet from the animal.

The bison grew agitated and charged the crowd, goring Hancock, officials say. "The bison immediately left the area."

Hancock was taken to Big Sky Medical Center for treatment, where she's listed in good condition.

Park officials say it's the second incident of a bison injuring a visitor so far in 2018. Earlier this week, two women were attacked by cow elk in separate incidents near Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

From the park: "Animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. Give animals space when they’re near trails, boardwalks, parking lots, or in developed areas. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk. If you can’t maintain these distances, turn around and find an alternate route. Read more about safety in the park."