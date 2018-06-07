Search called for West Yellowstone hiker who didn't call his wif - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search called for West Yellowstone hiker who didn't call his wife on time

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A "hasty" search and rescue found a hiker who hadn't called his wife back on time, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a 60-year-old man from Sisters, Oregon was on a hiking trip up Beaver Creek north of West Yellowstone. 

After apparently camping overnight, the hiker failed to make contact with his wife at an agreed-upon time, and she called police to ask for a search on June 6. The hiker's vehicle was found at the Minnie Lake trailhead.

Rescuers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter did a quick canvass of the area. Searchers found the man and he said that he hadn't called his wife because he was out of cell reception.

Sheriff Gootkin reminds anyone hiking or camping in the backcountry to go with a partner, let people know what your plans are exactly and "follow through with any pre-arranged plans to avoid friends and family becoming concerned about your safety."

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

    Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:12:10 GMT

    Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana. Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction. Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach at Big Sky and take a break from hoops. Big Sky is currently searching for h...

    Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana. Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction. Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach at Big Sky and take a break from hoops. Big Sky is currently searching for h...

  • Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:38:02 GMT

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

  • Entrance fee increase takes effect in national parks

    Entrance fee increase takes effect in national parks

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:05:39 GMT

    If Yellowstone National Park is on your summer bucket list, getting into the park will be a little more expensive. 

    If Yellowstone National Park is on your summer bucket list, getting into the park will be a little more expensive. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:38:05 GMT

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

  • Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:38:02 GMT

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:35:15 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:21:30 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:29:20 GMT

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

  • Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:56:41 GMT

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.