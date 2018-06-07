Search called for West Yellowstone hiker who didn't call his wife on time

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A "hasty" search and rescue found a hiker who hadn't called his wife back on time, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a 60-year-old man from Sisters, Oregon was on a hiking trip up Beaver Creek north of West Yellowstone.

After apparently camping overnight, the hiker failed to make contact with his wife at an agreed-upon time, and she called police to ask for a search on June 6. The hiker's vehicle was found at the Minnie Lake trailhead.

Rescuers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter did a quick canvass of the area. Searchers found the man and he said that he hadn't called his wife because he was out of cell reception.

Sheriff Gootkin reminds anyone hiking or camping in the backcountry to go with a partner, let people know what your plans are exactly and "follow through with any pre-arranged plans to avoid friends and family becoming concerned about your safety."