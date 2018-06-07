Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana.

Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction.

Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach biology at Big Sky and take a break from hoops.

Big Sky is currently searching for his replacement, and we will continue to update you as the coaching search progresses.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

    Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:12:10 GMT

    Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana. Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction. Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach at Big Sky and take a break from hoops. Big Sky is currently searching for h...

    Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana. Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction. Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach at Big Sky and take a break from hoops. Big Sky is currently searching for h...

  • Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries

    Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-06 14:05:22 GMT

    Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.

    Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.

  • Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

    Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:36:38 GMT

    The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

    The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:38:05 GMT

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

  • Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:38:02 GMT

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

    A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis. 

  • Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:35:15 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:21:30 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:29:20 GMT

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

    BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway. 

  • Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:56:41 GMT

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

  • MasTec Awarded $500 Million Power Restoration and Reconstruction Contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    MasTec Awarded $500 Million Power Restoration and Reconstruction Contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it has signed a master services agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") to complete the restoration of the critical electrical transmission and...
    MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it has signed a master services agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") to complete the restoration of the critical electrical transmission and...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.