Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana. Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction. Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach at Big Sky and take a break from hoops. Big Sky is currently searching for h...
Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.
The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.
KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.
A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
