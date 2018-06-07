Big Sky HS replacing boys' basketball coach after 0-20 season

Big Sky High School is "going in another direction" with its boys basketball coach after a 0-20 season last year, as first reported by SWX Montana.

Bryan Ferriter coached the team for six seasons. He tells Shaun Rainey that he intended to keep coaching but the school decided to go in another direction.

Ferriter says he hopes to continue coaching in the future, but for now, he'll continue to teach biology at Big Sky and take a break from hoops.

Big Sky is currently searching for his replacement, and we will continue to update you as the coaching search progresses.