U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking in Bozeman Thursday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be making an appearance in Bozeman Thursday, as he will speak at the Montana Police Protective Association’s annual conference.

The MPPA or Montana Police Protective Association was created back in 1930. This organization advocates for police officers through lobbying for legislative measures and collective bargaining.

Thursday, MPPA holds its annual meeting and hosts special guest, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Anthony Hutchings, President of the MPPA, says they don’t know the agenda but they are happy to hear the attorney general speak.

Hutchings says, “Obviously we are not going to turn down an opportunity like that. For our conference, it's an honor for someone from that level of our government to come and speak before our membership.”

This marks the second time this spring that Sessions will be making the trip to Montana. He visited Billings in April where gave a speech to the Rimrock Foundation about the epidemic in meth and heroin use, and advocate for his program called Project Safe Neighborhoods.