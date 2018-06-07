Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make appearance in Bozeman

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be making an appearance in Bozeman today as he will speak at the Montana Police Protective Association’s annual conference.

The MPPA or Montana Police Protective Association was created back in 1930. This organization fights for the rights of police officers and fights to make things better through legislative measures and collective bargaining.

Today the MPPA will be meeting for their annual meeting and will have a special guest joining them, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Anthony Hutchings, President of the MPPA, says they don’t know the agenda but they are happy to hear the attorney general speak.

Hutchings says, “Obviously we are not going to turn down and opportunity like that, for our conference it is in honor for someone from that level of our government to come and speak before our membership.”

This marks the second time this spring that Sessions will be making the trip here to Montana; Sessions was in Billings in April where he discussed the drug crisis in America.