Woman dies in motorcycle crash near St. Regis

A 54-year-old Washington woman died Wednesday night, following a motorcycle crash on interstate-90 near St. Regis.

Montana Highway Patrol said around 3:15 p.m., the woman was traveling westbound on I-90 when she crashed into the guard-rail.

MHP responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Roads were dry and clear during the crash and MHP is citing "unknown reasons" as the cause of the crash.

Dispatchers add an investigation is currently underway.