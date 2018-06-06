Voters reflect on water bottling plant initiative in Creston - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Voters reflect on water bottling plant initiative in Creston

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A water bottling plant will have to find a new space to build after Flathead County voters weighed in during the primary election.

A water bottling company had plans to build a facility on the Egan Slough Zoning District. However, voters in Tuesday's election said no.

In fact, more than 70% voters were in favor of zoning that prevents the Montana Artesian Water Company from going up.

On Wednesday residents near the site weighed in.

"You are always nervous about a vote. I wasn't sure what the end result would be… But I was sure about the people of Flathead when we collected signatures for this ballot,” said Steven Harvey, Creston resident.

"Very excited last night. We were always, of course, nervous because you never know what people are actually going to do in the end,” said Cindy Edstrom, Creston Resident.

Nervous because the owner of the proposed plant had already locked down the necessary permits to move forward with the business. 

Residents like Edstrom worried the bottling plant would take over farmland and endanger their water source.

"There's nothing between us. and that plant. except for open farm field. this area is agriculture in nature,” said Edstrom.  

Now, post-election, they know that open farm field is safe.

"I feel a lot better that the valley has said ‘You know what, we value farmland and open spaces here’,” said Harvey.

Lew Weaver, Vice President of Montana Artesian Water Company said the company is on hold for now and will be making some re-arrangements at this time. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:35:15 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:56:41 GMT

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

  • Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:21:30 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

    Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:54:27 GMT
    Kathleen WilliamsKathleen Williams

    Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.

    Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.

  • Obituary goes viral: "This world is a better place without her"

    Minnesota woman's obituary goes viral for its utter savagery

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:02:58 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.

    SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.

  • Voters say "no" to Creston bottling plant

    Voters say "no" to Creston bottling plant

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:57:50 GMT

    Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant. 

    Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant. 

  • Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:38:05 GMT

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

    KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino. Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.