Voters reflect on water bottling plant initiative in Creston

A water bottling plant will have to find a new space to build after Flathead County voters weighed in during the primary election.

A water bottling company had plans to build a facility on the Egan Slough Zoning District. However, voters in Tuesday's election said no.

In fact, more than 70% voters were in favor of zoning that prevents the Montana Artesian Water Company from going up.

On Wednesday residents near the site weighed in.

"You are always nervous about a vote. I wasn't sure what the end result would be… But I was sure about the people of Flathead when we collected signatures for this ballot,” said Steven Harvey, Creston resident.

"Very excited last night. We were always, of course, nervous because you never know what people are actually going to do in the end,” said Cindy Edstrom, Creston Resident.

Nervous because the owner of the proposed plant had already locked down the necessary permits to move forward with the business.

Residents like Edstrom worried the bottling plant would take over farmland and endanger their water source.

"There's nothing between us. and that plant. except for open farm field. this area is agriculture in nature,” said Edstrom.

Now, post-election, they know that open farm field is safe.

"I feel a lot better that the valley has said ‘You know what, we value farmland and open spaces here’,” said Harvey.

Lew Weaver, Vice President of Montana Artesian Water Company said the company is on hold for now and will be making some re-arrangements at this time.