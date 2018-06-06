U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams gears up for contest with - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams gears up for contest with Gianforte

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN - Kathleen Williams beat out four fellow Democrats, with 34 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary to determine who will run against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Williams has run and won campaigns in Montana before - she's served three terms in Montana's state House. This is her first statewide campaign, and if she wins in November, it will be historic. She'll be the first woman to represent Montana in the House of Representatives since Jeannette Rankin did a century ago.

"It's been a long time since Montana has elected a woman [to Congress]," Williams says. "I like to think that I'm the most qualified candidate and I just happen to also be a woman, so I think that will serve me well."

There's no rest for Williams following her primary election victory. Wednesday, Williams and her staff were working away, planning their next steps on the campaign trail.

"We're not going to change anything," she says. "Our message has been working. It's been resonating with Montanans. I think Montana's ready for better service at a federal level, and I'm ready to do that."

Williams said she's already heard from four of the other candidates she ran against in the Democratic primary as well as Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester.

It's Williams' first run for federal office, but she's ran campaigns in the past and served three terms as a Montana House representative.

"I think once of the reasons we were successful in the primary was I just got out and across Montana and talked to so many people, whether it was by phone or in person," she says. "We accepted any forum, any event. We drove to Scobey and back one time just for that event. And so we're going to keep doing that."

Williams also chatted about her career, including work with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and her passion for Montana's waterways and water rights. She even got married on the Capitol Rotunda in 2001.

Inside that building is a statue of Montana's only woman to serve in Congress, Jeannette Rankin. Williams says it's an honor to be compared to her.

"She was an amazing woman and the first female Congress [member] in history, so to be associated with someone of that stature is pretty amazing."

Williams says her legislative experience speaks for itself in attracting voters.

"It's been an honor, and I look forward to continuing that."

Both Gianforte and Williams are Bozeman residents, showing that southwestern Montana is going to be a hub of political activity. We'll be following all the action here at ABC FOX Montana.

  • Hometown Election HeadquartersElection HQMore>>

  • U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams gears up for contest with Gianforte

    U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams gears up for contest with Gianforte

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:35:04 GMT
    BOZEMAN - Kathleen Williams beat out four fellow Democrats, with 34 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary to determine who will run against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte. Williams has run and won campaigns in Montana before - she's served three terms in Montana's state House. This is her first statewide campaign, and if she wins in November, it will be historic. She'll be the first woman to represent Montana in the House of Representatives since Jeannette Rankin did a century ag...
    BOZEMAN - Kathleen Williams beat out four fellow Democrats, with 34 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary to determine who will run against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte. Williams has run and won campaigns in Montana before - she's served three terms in Montana's state House. This is her first statewide campaign, and if she wins in November, it will be historic. She'll be the first woman to represent Montana in the House of Representatives since Jeannette Rankin did a century ag...

  • Cascade Sheriff candidate Jesse Slaughter says now is the time for transparency

    Cascade Sheriff candidate Jesse Slaughter says now is the time for transparency

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:58:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:58:21 GMT

    GREAT FALLS - Moments after Jesse Slaughter found out he had won the primary election he spoke with Ricky Blackburn about the plans he has for the Sheriff's office if he gets elected in November. 

    GREAT FALLS - Moments after Jesse Slaughter found out he had won the primary election he spoke with Ricky Blackburn about the plans he has for the Sheriff's office if he gets elected in November. 

  • Montana primary voter turnout highest since 1994

    Montana primary voter turnout highest since 1994

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:15:35 GMT

    Just over 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

    Just over 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:35:15 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Flathead County elects new sheriff

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:56:41 GMT

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

    Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

  • Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Kalispell launches new food truck for kids

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:21:30 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

    Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:54:27 GMT
    Kathleen WilliamsKathleen Williams

    Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.

    Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.

  • Obituary goes viral: "This world is a better place without her"

    Minnesota woman's obituary goes viral for its utter savagery

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:02:58 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.

    SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.

  • Voters say "no" to Creston bottling plant

    Voters say "no" to Creston bottling plant

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:57:50 GMT

    Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant. 

    Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant. 

  • Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:32:15 GMT

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

    GREAT FALLS  - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam.  The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...

  • Matt Rosendale wins Montana GOP Senate primary

    Matt Rosendale wins Montana GOP Senate primary

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 2:03 AM EDT2018-06-06 06:03:05 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 2:03 AM EDT2018-06-06 06:03:05 GMT

    Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.

    Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.