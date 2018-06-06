U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams gears up for contest with Gianforte

Shelby's Brittany Brusven helped rid parks in her hometown of tobacco while also raising money to help a Coyote fan fight cancer
Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.
School, sports and community service - these are Belt senior Jordan Swanson's commitments.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Foothills Community Christian basketball player Ben Fried helps the Great Falls community in a number of different ways. He works as a technician at church, packs lunches at the food bank, and helps people at a transitional housing facility.
GREAT FALLS - Moments after Jesse Slaughter found out he had won the primary election he spoke with Ricky Blackburn about the plans he has for the Sheriff's office if he gets elected in November.
Just over 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
We are months away from the election that will determine who takes the U.S. Senate Seat, but there are other items on the ballot that you may want to consider.
Dr. Paul Pope, a political science professor at MSU-Billings who said the green party can make a big impact on the race.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
