Missoula food bank celebrates one year in new facility

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center recently celebrated one year in its new facility.

The facility, which now also operates as a community center, offers families free cooking classes, nutrition consults and child care. Aaron Brock, executive director for the center, says the building's larger size has also helped the organization pull in nearly 450 volunteers every week to help serve the community.

"We didn't have enough space to serve them all, and it wasn't a dignified space," said Brock, "I think we've really overcome a lot of those barriers in this new home and so our goal of having fewer families going to bed hungry tonight has become a reality in this space."

The organization isn't done growing just yet. Missoula's Food Bank and Community Center will continue to expand and refine its community outlets in the upcoming year in the hopes of reaching more families in need.