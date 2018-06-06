Bozeman sheriff seeks suspects involved in Gallatin Gateway property damage

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a description of three people suspected of involvement with property damage on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway.

From the sheriff's office:

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating individuals involved in damaging property on Axtell Anceney Road near Gallatin Gateway, on the afternoon of Tuesday June 5th.

The suspects are described as: three individuals in a late 90’s model White, GMC or Chevrolet Suburban type vehicle, with Montana 6-county license plates, with a generic Blue background.

The driver was described as being in his late teens to early 20’s with almost shoulder length hair and a blue or green “406” tattoo on the inside of his right bicep. This male may have a scar or small injury under his left eye.

The other two males with the driver are believed to be possibly teenagers.

If anyone has any information about an individual matching the above description, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2100 or Crimestoppers at (406) 586-1131