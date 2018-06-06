Meet Flathead County's new sheriff, Brian Heino

KALISPELL - If voters were looking for someone with roots in the Flathead Valley, they found the ideal candidate in Republican primary winner Brian Heino.

Heino was born and raised in Kalispell, graduated from Flathead High School and married his high school sweetheart, Brandy.

Heino has worked in several roles for the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Now, he's excited for the chance to serve the people of his hometown in the role of sheriff.

"I am looking forward to taking us to the new adventure," he says. "We started as a small town and now we're growing to a larger community, so we have to start building that process."

Heino credits his family, especially his mother and father, for supporting his campaign.

"The other part is that support group," he says. "When things get tough sometimes, you always have that family to draw back on."

We also spoke to a childhood neighbor of Heino's.

Trina Ambrose, who lived next door to Heino when he was a kid, says she's not surprised by the election results.

"I am absolutely thrilled for not only Brian and his family, but also for the valley, because he such a solid, good person," she says. "Just how I've seen him raise his kids, and how he interacts with his wife, and what kind of a son he is to his mom and dad. And the beliefs that he holds."

That enthusiasm is shared by many in Flathead County, where Heino beat three other candidates in the Republican primary.

Since no Democrat candidates won, Heino will be the only name on the sheriff's race in the November midterm election besides the possibility of a write-in candidate.

He'll follow longtime Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry, who decided to retire.